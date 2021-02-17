3AW
Gambling body explains why punters should not be stopped from going into debt to bet

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Business Featured
Article image for Gambling body explains why punters should not be stopped from going into debt to bet

Australia’s peak body for online betting says punters should not be stopped from going into debt to bet.

It comes amid concerns about problem gambling.

“Ultimately, we think customers should have the right to choose and directly manage their own betting preferences,” Brent Jackson, Chief Executive at Responsible Wagering Australia, said on 3AW.

“The evidence of bad outcomes just isn’t there, despite what some people are suggesting.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Tom Elliott
BusinessMoneyNews
