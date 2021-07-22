3AW
Gambling giant admits it would welcome ban on credit card betting

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Gambling giant admits it would welcome ban on credit card betting

Gambling reform advocates have welcomed news Tabcorp would consider accepting a ban on credit cards being used for betting.

“It will make a huge difference, Tom,” Reverend Tim Costello, Board Member and Spokesperson for the Alliance for Gambling Reform, told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

He said credit card betting was “really dangerous” for those who do it.

Press PLAY below to hear Tim Costello explain why it’s so bad

Picture by Getty iStock.

Tom Elliott
News
