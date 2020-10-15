Gambling trends that have emerged during Victoria’s lockdown

While the state government has copped a significant hit to its revenue stream with the pokies being switched off in Melbourne during lockdown, other trends have emerged.

Online gambling has grown and a financial report showed Victorians had increased their spending on lottery tickets.

Associate Professor Sally Gainsbury, Director of the Gambling Treatment at the University of Sydney, said gambling-related revenue for the government was a continued conflict of interest.

“Gambling is one of the single largest sources of income for state governments, across Australia, which does create a huge conflict of interest because the same government that is responsible for ensuring people aren’t harmed by gambling are completely reliant on the income it generates,” she said.

