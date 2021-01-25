GAME WARNING: Why parents should be wary of popular gaming platform Roblox

Cyber-safety experts have sounded the alarm over popular gaming platform Roblox.

Roblox, which is available on both computers and phones, is a platform which hosts more than 50 million games created by players.

But parents have been shocked to find offensive and sexually suggestive content on the platform, which is popular among kids.

Michelle emailed Dee Dee to share her outrage.

“Brookhaven is a game in Roblox where the characters can have sex and request all sorts of adult behaviour in the chat box. My seven and nine year old were shown this … and I was mortified,” she said.

Technology expert Charlie Brown says he doesn’t let his children use Roblox, and he thinks other parents should exercise caution when letting their children use the platform.

“It’s a multi-user universe so you get your character and you go and jump on the platform and your character goes off and plays in all these different kinds of games with different kinds of people,” he told Dee Dee.

“You can lock down different settings, so you can, say, turn off the chat.

“But at the end of the day you are allowing your kids to go off and play with people from all over the world.”

Mr Brown says parents should play online games with their kids, so they can identify potential problems before their children become avid users of a game.

“By playing it yourself you’re not going to be surprised as much by what potentially could be happening,” he said.

“If you see something you’re not happy with you can take steps to reduce the impact.

“Once they’ve really gotten involved in this world … they’re really rusted on.”

Press PLAY below for more.