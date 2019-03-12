Gang of men assault woman before fleeing Brunswick West apartment block

A woman has been assaulted by a group of men who confronted her after she answered the door of a Brunswick West unit.

Stephen alerted 3AW Drive to the disturbing incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Victoria Police confirmed they were investigating.

It’s believed five men arrived at the Albion Street property shortly after 2.30pm and asked to speak with an occupant of the house.

Police have been told when this request was refused, the men assaulted the woman who answered the door before fleeing.

As they fled, one of the men has smashed the front window of the home, as well as a car windscreen, with a baseball bat.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppers.com.au