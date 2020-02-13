Gang of thugs uses hammer and knife in violent Deer Park burglary

As many as six offenders remain on the run following a violent armed home invasion in Melbourne’s west.

The group stormed a house in Deer Park via the back door about 1.30am yesterday.

Two residents were assaulted.

Witnesses say one was hit on the head with a hammer and the other was stabbed in the leg.

A third man, also aged in his 20s, wasn’t injured.

The six offenders, all described by police as African in appearance, fled with cash and various household items.

The two injured residents were treated in hospital for cuts and abrasions.