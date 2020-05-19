3AW
Garbage truck fire causes Eastern Freeway chaos

6 hours ago
(Image: VicTraffic/@Toby_Halligan)

A garbage truck has gone up in flames on the Eastern Freeway at Kew.

The truck dumped a load of flaming rubbish across the freeway, forcing the closure of three outbound lanes between Chandler Highway and Burke Road.

It’s since re-opened.

3AW Drive was alerted to the incident by Grant on Tuesday afternoon.

 

