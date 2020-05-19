Garbage truck fire causes Eastern Freeway chaos
(Image: VicTraffic/@Toby_Halligan)
A garbage truck has gone up in flames on the Eastern Freeway at Kew.
The truck dumped a load of flaming rubbish across the freeway, forcing the closure of three outbound lanes between Chandler Highway and Burke Road.
It’s since re-opened.
3AW Drive was alerted to the incident by Grant on Tuesday afternoon.
Please avoid the Eastern Freeway outbound, due to a truck fire near Burke Road. Studley Park Road, Doncaster Road and Bulleen Road provide an alternative through Kew. Heidelberg Road, Lower Heidelberg Road, Manningham Road and Bulleen Road offer another option. #victraffic
— VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) May 19, 2020