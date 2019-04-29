Gatecrashers attack and rob teenage party goers in Berwick

Gatecrashers allegedly attacked and robbed teenage party goers in Melbourne’s south east on Friday night.

Two parents whose children were at the party contacted Neil Mitchell about the incident.

Kerry, a parent of one of the Berwick party goers, said her son sent her a message warning her not to pick him up from the party because it wasn’t safe.

She told Neil Mitchell she arrived a short time later to find several parents who were picking up their kids had locked themselves inside their cars.

Kerry said a gang were hiding in the bushes and attacking the children when they left the party, then stealing their mobile phones.

Another parent, John, whose son was at the party, also said there has been assaults.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the robbery of a 14-year-old girl at a party on Homestead Road, Berwick on Friday night.

The teenager is believed to have been leaving the party when she was attacked by a female offender of African appearance.

Witnesses say they saw the attacker steal the teens phone, but another party goer grabbed the phone back from the attacker before she fled.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Press PLAY below to hear Kerry, parent of one of the party goers, speaking to Neil Mitchell.