Geelong cemetery attack: Elderly woman threatened and robbed by thug armed with a stick 

An 84-year-old woman has been robbed by a teenage thug while leaving a Geelong cemetery this morning.

The woman was approached by a teenage boy outside Eastern Cemetery in Thomson, who threatened her with a large stick and demanded she hand over cash.

The victim gave the attacker cash, but he demanded more and threatened her.

Another woman noticed the altercation and approached the pair, causing the young thug to flee.

The victim was not injured in the robbery.

Detectives are calling for public assistance following the attack.

Police hope to speak to the woman who assisted the victim, or anyone else who witnessed the incident.

The offender is perceived to be Caucasian, aged 14 or 15, and dishevelled in appearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au