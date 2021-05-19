Geelong cheer squad left upset and asking for answers over banner decision

Geelong’s cheer squad has been left upset and searching for answers after the Cats officially ditched weekly banners for the rest of the season.

Tanya Harmer, a passionate Geelong cheer squad member, told Tom Elliott they had no idea it was happening until after a decision was made.

“We had no communication until yesterday,” she said on 3AW Drive.

Ms Harmer said they’d been told the players were consulted and “supportive” of the decision.

She said she found that hard to believe.

Ms Harmer said it was disappointing, given the rich tradition of banners being passed from generation to generation.

She said the cheer squad put their “heart and soul” into making the weekly banner.

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos)