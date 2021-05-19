3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Geelong cheer squad left upset..

Geelong cheer squad left upset and asking for answers over banner decision

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Geelong cheer squad left upset and asking for answers over banner decision

Geelong’s cheer squad has been left upset and searching for answers after the Cats officially ditched weekly banners for the rest of the season.

Tanya Harmer, a passionate Geelong cheer squad member, told Tom Elliott they had no idea it was happening until after a decision was made.

“We had no communication until yesterday,” she said on 3AW Drive.

Ms Harmer said they’d been told the players were consulted and “supportive” of the decision.

She said she found that hard to believe.

Ms Harmer said it was disappointing, given the rich tradition of banners being passed from generation to generation.

She said the cheer squad put their “heart and soul” into making the weekly banner.

Press PLAY below to hear her emotional plea

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos)

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332