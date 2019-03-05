Geelong Girl Guides could be forced to close due to shortage of leaders

Girl Guide units across Geelong could be forced to close due to a shortage of leaders.

As reported in the Geelong Advertiser, after 50 years in operation, Geelong Girl Guides are in “dire straits”, relying on parents to volunteer their time.

Belinda George, Greater Geelong Girl Guides District Manager, told Tom Elliott they are getting desperate.

“We think a lot of people might not know Guides is still around,” Belinda said.

“The girls generally meet once a week for 1.5-2 hours, we help guide them and teach them and help to facilitate anything they’d like to take on.

“They do a lot more than what people may expect, for example there’s a unit going rock climbing tonight.”

To volunteer, contact Belinda George on 0418 124 887.