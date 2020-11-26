Geelong residents on high alert after COVID-19 detected in wastewater

Residents and visitors to Geelong’s northern suburbs and Lara have been asked to be extra vigilant, after COVID-19 was detected in wastewater.

Anyone who was in the area from Saturday November 21 to Tuesday November 23 is urged to get tested if they show any symptoms of the virus, even if they’re very mild.

Fragment of COVID-19 were found at Corio’s Oyster Cove treatment plant.

Experts say the result comes as a surprise, because there are no recent known cases of coronavirus in the area.