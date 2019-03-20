Geelong teen charged with making threats to kill following online posts directed at mosque

A Geelong teenager has been charged with making threats to kill following a concerning series of social media posts directed at a mosque in Manifold Heights.

Counter Terrorism Command have charged the 14-year-old boy, after a report was made to police about social media posts of a threatening nature directed at a place of worship on Sunday.

The boy has been charged with one count each of:

Make threats to kill

Cause a false report to be made to police

Use a carriage service to menace

Use a carriage service to make a threat to kill and

Use a telecommunications network with intention to commit a serious office

The teen was bailed by police to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.