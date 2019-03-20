Geelong teen charged with making threats to kill following online posts directed at mosque
A Geelong teenager has been charged with making threats to kill following a concerning series of social media posts directed at a mosque in Manifold Heights.
Counter Terrorism Command have charged the 14-year-old boy, after a report was made to police about social media posts of a threatening nature directed at a place of worship on Sunday.
The boy has been charged with one count each of:
Make threats to kill
Cause a false report to be made to police
Use a carriage service to menace
Use a carriage service to make a threat to kill and
Use a telecommunications network with intention to commit a serious office
The teen was bailed by police to appear at a Children’s Court at a later date.
