Geelong’s Lord of the Isles tavern changes hands for the first time in 39 years

It’s the end of an era in Geelong.

Lord of the Isles tavern, in Newtown, is changing hands for the first time in almost 40 years.

Current owner, Peter Burnett, told Ross and John that he is retiring to spend more time with his five grandchildren.

Mr Burnett said the tavern buyer is a Melbourne hotelier.

The hospitality industry in Geelong has transformed since Mr Burnett started out.

“In 1974 you could count a handful of restaurants on your hand, and three or four pubs with good food. Today… there’d be hundreds of restaurants and fantastic hotels,” he said.

Lord of the Isles has grown from 14 staff to 70 staff since Mr Burnett opened the venue in 1980.

“You get great enjoyment from training kids up and seeing those kids go on to bigger and better things. I’ve had footballers work for me, like Barry Stoner and Andrew Bews,” Mr Burnett said.

“It’s been an amazing story.”

