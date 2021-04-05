3AW
  • Generous Bendigo man gives away..

Generous Bendigo man gives away hundreds of cars for free

6 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
Article image for Generous Bendigo man gives away hundreds of cars for free

A generous Bendigo man has been giving away cars to needy people for more than 30 years.

Mechanic and smash repairer Johnny Camilleri buys cars, does them up and then passes them on to those in need.

He’s given away hundreds of cars, and has funded all of the generous gestures himself.

“I work seven days a week. I haven’t had a holiday since I left school at 14. I’m now 66,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

Mr Camilleri says those who know about his generosity tell him about people in need.

“Friends nominate somebody who has had a hard time,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

News
131332