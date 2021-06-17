Generous company offers free loan generators to 3AW listeners left without power

Dee Dee received an email from Mark Bradley yesterday which made her day.

Mr Bradley works for Australian Civil Industries and they had some generators to spare.

So he kindly offered to loan them free of charge to 3AW listeners who have been left without power!

Dee Dee phoned Mark to see how the drop off was going today.

“We’ve delivered … eight and one of them was powering two houses, so yeah, it’s been a really good result,” he said.

“I’m just dropping off the last one now and then heading up to the top of the hills there to show a guy how to use one of the bigger ones.

“I’m really surprised how emotional people are.

“You’ve got to do your bit every now and then to help out and this is our opportunity.”

Press PLAY below to how Dandenong Ranges residents reacted when generators were dropped off