Generous Melburnian’s pizza shop act of kindness for those struggling during COVID-19 downturn

A pizza shop patron has generously lent a helping hand struggling to put food on the table in Melbourne’s west.

The Rumour File heard an anonymous man entered Motorino’s Pizzeria in South Kingsville yesterday and pre-paid for 10 pizzas for those in need.

3AW’s Dee Dee spoke to pizza shop owner Murat Kiratlioglu who confirmed the generous act, and revealed the pizza shop already had a standing deal for those struggling amid the COVID-19 downturn.

“On Friday I came home from work and I said to my wife that I was saddened by what’s happening in the area,” Mr Kiratlioglu said.

“We made an offer saying we would give out 10 pizzas away everyday until we felt the need to stop it.”

But yesterday one of the pizza shop regulars took things a step further.

“One of our customers walked in last night and said ‘we’d like to actually pay it forward’, and he paid for 10 pizzas for us to pay it forward,” Mr Kiratlioglu said.

The pizza shop owner urged anyone in need to take up the free pizza offer.

“Come in and pick one up, no questions asked, whatever your situation is.”

Image: Motorino’s Pizzeria