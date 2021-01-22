Geoff Maddern’s recipe for the best fajitas you’ll ever have

Geoff Maddern will be filling in for Lachie Strachen on Thrill of the Grill for a few weeks while Lachie is away

Geoff Maddern’s Recipe for Fajitas

When I began working at Heat & Grill, I became aware of the huge range of accessories Weber has developed to make barbeques more versatile. My recipe for Fajitas heroes the frying pan from the Large Q Ware set. You could use a half hotplate instead – although I prefer the frying pan as it allows you to serve at the table without transferring the food to a separate dish – and it helps to keep the food nice and hot!

For my Fajitas I typically use eye fillet steak, but you could substitute chicken or even shrimps for a nice variation. Fajitas are traditionally served wrapped in tortillas – a Mexican flatbread – but substituting a nice, crisp iceberg lettuce cup will allow for a gluten free option. There are quite a few ‘store bought’ Mexican spice mixes on the market but I prefer to blend my own so I can control the salt and ‘heat’ content of the dish.

El Paso makes a nice salsa but, if you’re feeling a little more adventurous, try making your own by combining finely diced ripened tomato, red onion, garlic and fresh coriander in a bowl with a squeeze of lime juice, a pinch of sea salt and ground black pepper – delicious!

Include your favourite combination of Mexican style condiments to complete the ensemble – lettuce, grated cheese and light sour cream. I like a couple of Jalepeno peppers for some extra heat or try blending some Sriracha hot sauce with sour cream for a more subtle chilli addition.

Serves 4 people (or 2 really hungry ones!)

Ingredients:

300 grams Eye Fillet steak (ask your butcher to cut in 1cm pieces)

1 red and 1 green Capsicum

1 Red Onion

Small Tortillas (or Iceberg Lettuce cups GFO)

2 teaspoons Olive oil

Condiments:

Salsa

Sour cream

Grated Tasty cheese

Jalepeno peppers

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce

Spice mix:

2 heaped teaspoons Smoked Paprika

1 level teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 level teaspoon Onion Powder

1 level teaspoon Ground Cumin

1 level teaspoon Ground Coriander

1 level teaspoon Oregano leaves

1 level teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon Chilli powder (omit or increase to taste)

Method:

Preparation (12 minutes)

Preheat your frying pan in your barbeque on high for 12 minutes (Don’t forget to detach your handle!)

Blend spices in a small bowl

Slice onion and capsicums into 4cm strips and combine on a dinner plate or in a mixing bowl.

Flatten the steak a little with a rolling pin and slice into 4cm strips and transfer into a bag. (I reuse a supermarket fruit and veg bag)

Add the spice mix to the bag, twist the end to close and shake around to evenly coat the beef.

Prepare your condiments ready to serve.

Cooking (10 minutes)

Leave the barbeque on high heat and drizzle 1 teaspoon Olive oil into the fry pan.

Fry Onion and Capsicums for 5 minutes with the lid down. (Stir every 60 seconds)

When the onion becomes translucent and the capsicum is slightly caramelized, transfer back to your bowl or plate and set aside.

Return the pan to the barbeque and close the lid for a minute to allow it to return to high heat.

Drizzle a teaspoon of oil into the pan and add the steak, separate and distribute evenly.

Fry steak for 3 minutes with the lid down. (Stir every 60 seconds)

Return the Onion and Capsicum to the pan and combine with the steak. Cook for 1 minute.

Reattach the handle to your frying pan ready to serve.

To Serve

Heat tortillas in the microwave for sixty seconds.

Add beef and veg mix and your preferred condiments to your tortilla or lettuce cup – fold and enjoy!

Fantastic with a glass or two of your favourite dry, crisp white wine – a slightly chilled Pinot Noir or a nice cold beer! Oh, and any leftovers are brilliant in a toasted sandwich!