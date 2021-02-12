Geoff Maddern’s recipe for the classic scotch fillet

Geoff Maddern’s Scotch Fillet with Red Wine Jus, Potatoes Au Gratin and Grilled Asparagus

This combination is a bit of a classic. My version again makes use of the Frying Pan and the Casserole dish from Weber’s Q Ware Set. These accessories allow the entire dish to be cooked in the barbeque. The procedure includes both the ‘direct’ and ‘indirect’ methods of cooking. Direct – where the food or pan is positioned right above the burner and, indirect – where the burner under the food or pan is disengaged or deflected. In a Weber Q you will need your Roasting Pack (the trivet and convection tray) to deflect the heat to the edges whereas in the larger barbeques you can achieve each method simply by turning a burner on or off. In the Pulse 2000 you can control either side easily. In each case, when cooking indirectly, the ambient temperature of the barbeque is the important thing.

I chose Scotch Fillet for its flavour. The small amount of fat, rendered correctly, adds nicely to the dish but you could substitute for other cuts. Cook time will vary slightly depending on the thickness of your steak and the degree of heat you use. I typically cook half time on each side. For Scotch Fillet I reduce the heat slightly and cook for a touch longer so the fat has time to render and not burn! Cooking leaner cuts, Eye Fillet for example, allows you to cook a little hotter and more quickly but you lose the additional flavour the fat provides. It is critical that you take the meat out of the fridge for at least 40 minutes. I like to coat with a small quantity of olive oil and season with salt and pepper for this dish. For precise cooking results use the Weber iGrill. This clever little device monitors the internal temperature of the meat as it cooks. Pair it with your phone or iPad and use the free Weber Application. The Ap will alarm on your phone and tell you when the Steak is cooked!

For the Jus, use a red wine that you would be happy to drink – it doesn’t have to be the best drop in your cellar by any means – or substitute Red for Port if you like a slightly sweeter sauce!

I prefer a starchy potato for this recipe, just the simple washed Spuds from the Supermarket will do. The Potatoes take an hour to cook and the Jus around 40 minutes using the ‘indirect’ method. The steak cooks for approximately 7 minutes and the asparagus takes five both using the ‘direct’ method. I have included a schedule for cooking throughout the recipe that will have each element cooked and rested and ready to serve simultaneously.

Ingredients

Scotch Fillet Steak

Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper

5 Potatoes

1 pkt Grated Parmesan Cheese

400ml Thickened Cream

2 large shallots

3 cloves Garlic

250ml Red Wine

250ml Beef Stock

25g Butter

3 spears Asparagus per serve

Method:

Preheat your barbeque to 180 degrees Celsius

For the Potato Au Gratin

Finely slice Potatoes into 2mm disks (if you have a mandolin it will take no time!) and toss them in a bowl with some salt and pepper.

Cover the base of the Casserole Dish with Potato disks in one even layer.

Pour 100ml Cream over and spread with a spatula.

Sprinkle with an even cover of Grated Parmesan

Cover with more Potato, Cream and Parmesan until you have 4 layers.

Cook, covered with open vent lid, indirectly in the barbeque (hood down) for 60 minutes.

For the Red Wine Jus

Finely slice Shallots and Garlic and add them to your Frypan with a teaspoon of Olive oil.

After the Potatoes have been cooking for 20 minutes, add the Frypan alongside the Casserole dish and sauté Shallots and Garlic stirring occasionally for 5 minutes.

Pour in Red Wine and leave to cook for approximately 15 minutes so that the wine has reduced by half.

Pour in Beef stock and cook for a further 20 minutes.

The Jus will have reduced to the consistency of cream.

For the Steak

Take both the Potatoes and the Jus out of the barbeque.

Turn your barbeque to maximum to increase the temperature of the grills. Reduce slightly for Scotch Fillet.

Grill your steaks – about 3 ½ minutes per side for Medium Rare – or to your liking.

While the Steak is cooking, strain the Jus and add back into the Frying Pan. Snap off the woody ends of the Asparagus. Drizzle with Olive Oil and season.

Cover cooked Steak with foil and rest in a warm location.

To finish off

Grill Asparagus for 5 minutes rotating until slightly charred on all quadrants.

While Asparagus is grilling, add Steak resting juices to the Jus, stir and return to the barbeque for the last minute of the Asparagus’ cooking.

The Jus, now reheated, can be made shiny and rich by including a knob of butter. Whisk to combine.

By resting in the Casserole Dish, the Potatoes will have absorbed the last of the cream and cheese, still hot and ‘just right’ for eating.

Enjoy with a nice, robust glass of Red! Bon Appetit!