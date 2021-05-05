3AW
Why Geoffrey Robertson says India travel ban was ‘made under dictatorial power’

5 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Why Geoffrey Robertson says India travel ban was ‘made under dictatorial power’

One of the world’s greatest legal minds says Australia’s decision not to repatriate citizens in India was “made under dictatorial power”.

Australians who have visited India within 14-days of their arrival date in Australia could face up to five years in jail and hefty fines.

The penalties come under the Biosecurity Act, which grants the federal government wide-reaching powers when a “human biosecurity emergency” has been declared.

Geoffrey Robertson, QC, says it’s “unconstitutional”.

“We have, as Australians, a right to leave the country and particularly a right to come home,” he told Dee Dee.

“I think the duty of the government … is to send mercy flights and bring these people back, and bring them back to quarantine, not to jail.”

Press PLAY below for Dee Dee’s full interview with Geoffrey Robertson

Image: South China Morning Post via Getty

 

