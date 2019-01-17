Advertisement
George Brandis explains why Brexit could benefit Australians
The Australian High Commissioner in the UK says there is an upside for Australia if Brexit goes through.
The British Prime Minister has survived a motion of no-confidence and is now turning her attention to securing a new Brexit deal.
Former Attorney-General George Brandis tells Ross Greenwood it could lead to trade deals with the UK.
“In the event that Brexit occurs then we will seek to secure a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom.
“And there have already been a series of preliminary discussions in relation to that, stretching back to just after the referendum in 2016.”
Click PLAY below for the full interview