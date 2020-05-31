George Floyd riots: National Guard called as protests and vandalism stretch into sixth day

Thousands of people have gathered outside the White House, as protests, both peaceful and violent, continue across the United States for a fifth day.

Fifteen states have called in the National Guard, a division of the US Army reserves, to help quell unrest triggered by the death of African American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week.

Mayors from at least 25 US cities have issued curfews in a bid to curb the violence.

Organisers of the peaceful protests have condemned rioting and looting, saying it has overshadowed their calls for justice.

Huge, powerful, peaceful #BLM protest outside the White House. But there are fears of a repeat of last nights’ chaos when the rally ends. @TheTodayShow @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/hNTw2msTkb — Amelia Adams (@AmeliaAdams9) May 31, 2020

Nine News US reporter, Alexis Daish, says while some protesters are genuinely outraged by George Floyd’s death, others are opportunistic criminals.

“What we’re seeing is people that truly, really believe in the messages they’re trying to convey,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“Equally, we’re seeing these people coming out once it gets dark and simply committing crimes.”

Looting unfolding across Santa Monica right now at shoe shops, camping shops – a curfew has just been imposed on the city of 4pm today.@9NewsAUS @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/QJfOBkhDOd — Alexis Daish (@LexiDaish) May 31, 2020

Ms Daish said the mood at the protests is volatile, and things can quickly turn nasty.

“Yesterday was pretty unnerving when things changed at that protest in West Hollywood,” she said.

“It can go bad so quick.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Star Tribune via Getty Images