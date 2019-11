A brilliant 16-year partnership has come to a close!

Gerard and Dwayne have hosted Sportsday together for the final time on Thursday.

Healy paid tribute to Russell at the start of the show.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Dwayne said.

Russell is leaving his role to explore new opportunities.

