Gerard Healy responds to Nick Kyrgios after being told to “shut his mouth”

33 mins ago
Sportsday

Our very own Gerard Healy has responded to Nick Kyrgios after the Australian tennis ace told the Sportsday host to “shut his mouth” on social media.

Kyrgios took exception to a discussion on 3AW involving Healy and Roger Rasheed.

“You blokes all have zero idea,” Kyrgios tweeted.

“It’s comical people like yourself have an opinion of us.”

Healy responded on Thursday.

“He’s frustrated at the criticism, we’re frustrated as supporters at the downswing in performance,” he said.

“We can’t wait for the great awakening and improvement in his game.”

