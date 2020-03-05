Gerard Healy rips into cricket officials over ‘farcical’ rain rules

Gerard Healy has ripped into cricket officials over the “farcical” situation unfolding in Sydney.

England was bundled out of the women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday due to rain, while Australia could well suffer the same fate if the weather doesn’t change in a hurry.

Healy said it was “embarrassing” and there should be a reserve day for a tournament of this stature.

“To make the women fly all over the world and get to the semi-final stage and we don’t get the opportunity to have a genuine hit out is embarrassing,” he said.

