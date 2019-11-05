‘Get rid of it’: Sleep experts call for daylight saving to be axed

Three American sleep experts are calling for the elimination of daylight saving time.

According the researchers, daylight saving causes a range of adverse health effects including brain and heart problems.

Dr Beth Malow, director of the Sleep Disorders Division at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, said daylight saving time is “really disruptive”.

“We’d really like to get rid of it because we think it would promote better health and make everybody feel more well rested,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“We know from studies that have been done that there appear to be more strokes, more heart attacks in the week following, or the days following, the switch of the clock.

“We also know that sleep is compromised, people are getting less sleep, not only adults but children as well, when we transition to daylight saving time.

“We’re really artificially syncing our biological clocks.”

Image: Stockbyte