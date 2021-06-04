‘Get the balance right’: Calls for significant easing of restrictions

The president of the Australian Hotels Association has called on the state government to “open up” regional Victoria and put a plan in place to do the same in Melbourne next week.

David Canny says the Victorian government needs to “get the balance right” when it comes to restrictions.

He told Neil Mitchell news of two false positives, which were cases that had initially been used to justify the lockdown extension, meant the situation had changed.

“We certainly don’t blame the government for false positives, but in the words of the acting premier – this is assessed ‘day by day’ and ‘hour by hour’ – so surely this is enough evidence for, certainly, the regions to open completely up today and for a plan to be put in place for metro Melbourne to open early next week,” Mr Canny said.

He said he’d “love” to see any evidence suggesting the contrary.

“At some stage, somebody has to stand up for small business,” Mr Canny said.

“You’ve got to get the balance right.

“We have seen in other states they have been able to get the balance right between public health, and business survival.

“There is nobody flying that flag (in Victoria).”

Picture by Getty iStock