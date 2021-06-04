3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Get the balance right’: Calls..

‘Get the balance right’: Calls for significant easing of restrictions

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘Get the balance right’: Calls for significant easing of restrictions

The president of the Australian Hotels Association has called on the state government to “open up” regional Victoria and put a plan in place to do the same in Melbourne next week.

David Canny says the Victorian government needs to “get the balance right” when it comes to restrictions.

He told Neil Mitchell news of two false positives, which were cases that had initially been used to justify the lockdown extension, meant the situation had changed.

“We certainly don’t blame the government for false positives, but in the words of the acting premier – this is assessed ‘day by day’ and ‘hour by hour’ – so surely this is enough evidence for, certainly, the regions to open completely up today and for a plan to be put in place for metro Melbourne to open early next week,” Mr Canny said.

He said he’d “love” to see any evidence suggesting the contrary.

“At some stage, somebody has to stand up for small business,” Mr Canny said.

“You’ve got to get the balance right.

“We have seen in other states they have been able to get the balance right between public health, and business survival.

“There is nobody flying that flag (in Victoria).”

Press PLAY below to hear him argue his case on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332