Get Up’s ‘goal’ this federal election

The national director of Get Up says the organisation is “unashamedly” trying to remove “hard-right” politicians from parliament at the upcoming election.

Paul Oosting spoke with Tony Jones on Monday.

He said the lobby group, which has the financial backing of almost 50,000 people, was committed to “progressive” policies such as 100 per cent renewable energy and multiculturalism.

“We’re a progressive organisation,” he said.

“We unashamedly bring that to politics.”

