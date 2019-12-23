Teen thugs lead police on Geelong to Melbourne police chase which comes to a fiery end

A luxury car has burst into flames, crashing after a police chase in Hawthorn.

The vehicle, a late model BMW, is believed to have been stolen after an aggravated burglary in the Geelong suburb of Bell Post Hill early this morning.

The car was tracked into the city by the police Air Wing after the Peter Street theft.

As the vehicle approached the city police pursued it by road, before it was involved in a collision in Toorak Road just before 5.30am.

The vehicle crossed over to the wrong side of the road before crashing into a traffic pole and bursting into flames.

The flames have been put out and two male teens are in custody.

The pair were assessed for minor injuries at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.

Toorak Road is closed in both directions at Auburn Road following the collision.