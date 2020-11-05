Giant Tesla battery to be built in Victoria

Victoria will be home to the largest battery in the southern hemisphere the state government has announced today.

The 300 megawatt Tesla Battery will be installed at the Moorabool Terminal Station outside Geelong, with the nearby Lorne power station expected to close down in the near future.

CEO of Environment Victoria Jono La Nauze says the battery will work in conjunction with other power sources.

“It’s not enough on it’s own,” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“To replace the Lorne (power station) requires about 600 megawatts of battery.

“This gets us about half way there.”

