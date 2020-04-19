Gil McLachlan gives clearest indication yet on AFL crowds in 2020

AFL boss Gil McLachlan is preparing for a spectator-free season and isn’t even contemplating crowds when the season resumes.

While the league remains positive about its chances of completing a premiership season this year, McLachlan indicated to Ross and John this morning that he’s less confident about opening the stadiums.

“I take a line through what (Victoria’s Chief Health Officer) Brett Sutton said on Saturday … (and) I think that’s going to be challenging (to host crowds) this year,” he said on 3AW Breakfast.

“That doesn’t mean it won’t happen later in the year, but certainly not contemplating crowds at the start.

“And I think if you take a line through what Brett Sutton said, who in Victoria will be the guy making the decision, I think it’s a challenge to have (crowds) at all this year.

“But we are going very well and things change.”

The Rumour File last week heard staff at host broadcaster Channel Seven had been told not to rule out a New Year’s Eve grand final.

McLachlan said while that was technically a possibility given the timeframe the league had given itself to complete the season, at this stage he expects the season to finish before then.

“What we’re looking at doesn’t finish that late,” he said.

