  • Home
  • News
  • Gil McLachlan’s ‘quick, unscripted’..

Gil McLachlan’s ‘quick, unscripted’ private message to players

6 hours ago
Article image for Gil McLachlan’s ‘quick, unscripted’ private message to players

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has sent players a “quick, unscripted” video message.

  • Scroll down to watch the video

He praised players for how they’re handling the uncertainty Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak has had on the AFL season.

And shared a message about the prospect of player hubs.

“We are not envisaging hubs. They are our last term resort. We think we can navigate through the next few weeks with surges here and there, one, two, three weeks max and we’ll get you back,” he said.

“Please don’t think hubs are on the near-term agenda because they’re not.”

 

