Gillette releases controversial new ad

Gillette made headlines with their advertisement about toxic masculinity in the #MeToo era and their latest ad is getting a lot of attention too.

The ad, which was posted on Instagram, features plus-size model Anna O’Brien wearing a bikini on the beach, alongside the caption “Go out there and slay the day”.

Tom Elliott slammed the company for the post.

“Gillette, you’re using a model who is too fat,” he said.

“Unfortunately I see a young woman… who is unhealthily overweight, and it is not good to promote something like that, just as you should not promote someone who is unhealthily underweight.”

Psychologist Sarah McMahon says it was important to highlight people of “all shapes and sizes” in advertising campaigns.

“We need to showcase a variety of (people),” she told 3AW Drive.

“Generally speaking, showcasing diversity in shape and size is a good thing.

“For some many years, we’ve had such a narrow ideal which for many people is completely unobtainable.”

In a statement, Gillette Venus said “Venus is committed to representing women of all shapes, sizes and skin types because all types of beautiful skin deserve to be shown. We love Anna because she lives out loud and loves her skin no matter how much the rules say she should not display it.”

Click PLAY to hear more with Tom Elliott