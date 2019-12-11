3AW
Brendan Nottle gingerbreads are back (and this year there’s a special gingerbread Neil, too!)

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Gingerbread versions of The Salvation Army’s Major Brendan Nottle are back again.

And two special jumbo gingerbread Neil Mitchell’s are also for sale this year!

They’re at least twice the size of the usual gingerbread men, and they’re being auctioned off this morning with all money going to The Salvation Army.


The regular gingerbread Brendan Nottle’s are on sale at all Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses across the state in the lead up to Christmas.

Last year, the gingerbread campaign, an idea which began on the Neil Mitchell program, raised $20,000 for the Salvos.

They’re hoping to beat that this year, with the current total sitting at around $5000.

The gingerbread men set you back $4.50, with $1 from each sale going to The Salvation Army.

From tomorrow, they’ll also be for sale from a store outside The Salvation Army citadel at 69 Bourke St in the CBD.

Press PLAY below for more.

