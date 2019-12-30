Gippsland bushfires: Thousands trapped on the beach at Mallacoota, four people missing

Get all the latest up to date information from emergency services here.

Four people — who are not firefighters — are unaccounted for and authorities say there have been “significant property losses” as raging fires burnt thousands of hectares across East Gippsland and the state’s north-east.

Bushfires have reached the outskirts of the popular tourist town of Mallacoota, where 4000 people are sheltering on the beach.

More than 150 towns across East Gippsland and Victoria’s north-east are currently under threat.

The state’s east endured a challenging night, with a late night cool change and wind shift fuelling many of the more than 200 fires which burnt yesterday.

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp says homes in Mallacoota, Sarsfield, Bruthen, Gelantipy, Genoa and Buchan have been destroyed, but the number lost has not yet been confirmed.

Eight Emergency Warnings are still in place, seven of them in East Gippsland.

An Emergency Warning is also in place for the Corryong area, in the Upper Murray River region.

Almost all of the state east of Bairnsdale and Omeo currently subject to a warning, with fire services particularly concerned about the threat to Mallacoota, which is under ember attack.

“We’ve got about 4000 people that are down near the water and they’re being well protected by the CFA … but we’re naturally concerned and watching that one with great interest,” Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp told Red Symons, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“The fire that’s approaching Mallacoota is unfortunately throwing embers, so leaves and bark, into Malalcoota at the moment,” State Control Centre spokesperson Luke Heagerty said.

“It’s effectively on the outskirts of the town now, the main fire-front.

“That means the properties and the townships are under threat.”

Press PLAY below for more from the State Control Centre.

Press PLAY below for more from the Emergency Management Commissioner.

Taylor Bourke has sought shelter in a boat off the coast at Mallacoota, along with hundreds of others.

She has since heard news her house has been destroyed by the blaze.

“It’s all going up,” she told Red Symons.

“We can hear the fire roaring.

“We can’t see anything, it’s just totally black and orange.”

Another Mallacoota resident, Jann Gilbert, said she’s lost her home and her boat.

“Basically, in the whole block where my house is all of those houses have been lost,” she told 3AW’s Darren James.

“Quite a lot of Mallacoota has burnt.”

She said she believes “far more” than a dozen homes have been destroyed.

Ms Gilbert lashed out at the council’s emergency management of the area.

“People are angry because all that East Gippsland Shire has given us for a last resort retreat is a wooden bench at the wharf,” she said.

She also hit out at successive federal governments for failing to take action on climate change.

“We knew 40 years ago these sorts of things would happen and successive governments have done nothing.

“I want something done about not burning fossil fuels!

“This is devastating.”

Press PLAY below for more from Mallacoota resident Jann Gilbert.

Michelle, who is on holiday with her husband in Mallacoota, said she’s sheltering in her car.

“We are currently down near the water in our car, along with a lot of other people,” she told Red Symons.

“The smoke is really, really bad.”

Fire authorities say the extent of the damage won’t be known until aerial assessments are undertaken.

The fires will likely continue to threaten communities for weeks.

“These fires are very, very large,” State Control Centre spokesperson Luke Heagerty said.

“They’re going to keep burning and they will continue to threaten other communities in East Gippsland over the coming weeks if the weather conditions we’re seeing at the moment continue to present themselves every few days.”

Premier Daniel Andrews has contacted Prime Minister Scott Morrison requesting support from the Australian Defence Force.

Many communities remain isolated due to road closures including a 180 kilometre stretch of the Princes Highway, between Bairnsdale and the NSW border.

Press PLAY below for more from the Emergency Management Commissioner.



Get all the latest up to date information from emergency services here.

Tweets by vicemergency