Girl fatally injured in tragic fishing incident at Inverloch

5 hours ago
A four-year-old girl has died in utterly tragic circumstances on the Inverloch Jetty.

Police say the exact circumstances are yet to be established, but the young girl is believed to have fallen on, or come into contact with, a fishing knife while her family was packing up.

The Air Ambulance was called to the scene on Friday morning but the girl could not be saved.

She sustained a critical injury to her chest.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

