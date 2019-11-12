Girl fighting for life after being crushed by falling tree branch, two others injured

Image: Google Maps

Three primary school children are in hospital with head injuries after being struck by a falling tree branch in Melbourne’s south-east.

One girl is fighting for life, and two other girls are injured after being struck by the branch just before 1pm.

Students from St John Vianney Primary School were leaving mass at St John Vianney Church, adjacent to the school, when a three-metre branch fell from a gum tree.

All three girls were taken to The Royal Children’s Hospital.

One of the girls is in a critical condition, while the other two children are in a stable condition.