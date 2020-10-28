Give a dog a home: Sled dog tour operator forced to rehome huskies

(Image: Australian Sled Dogs / Facebook)

A sled dog tour operator is searching for new homes for seven much-loved huskies due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

With 2021 tours in doubt, Australian Sled Dog Tours owner Brett Hadden says he has little choice but to rehome the dogs.

“We’ve got to make some cut backs,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“A few of those cut backs are some dogs.”

Eight dogs — Jasper, 9, Luna, 10, Yukon, 5, Atlanta 3, Winter, 2, Max, 2, Celia, 2 and Sansa, 2 — are looking for new homes.

Mr Hadden hopes to rehome Atlanta and Winter together, as they are close.

“They’re all very, very good. Good with people,” he said.

“They’ll only go to good homes.”

If you’re interested in welcoming one of the huskies into your home email: australiansleddogtours@gmail. com or send Australian Sled Dog Tours a message on Facebook.

