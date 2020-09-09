3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Give to the Very Special Kids Piggy Bank Appeal!

35 mins ago
donate now

3AW is a proud supporter of Very Special Kids.

At this time of year, there would usually be giant piggy banks and tins rattling all over the state to raise funds for the Very Special Kids Piggy Bank Appeal.

COVID-19 means a change of approach this year, in the 23rd year of the appeal, but Very Special Kids is still calling on Victorians to dig deep and give generously.

This year, the charity is hosting its very first Piggy Bank Appeal Giving Day.

All generous donations made on Wednesday, September 16, will be instantly doubled by corporate supporters.

Funds raised will go towards vital support and respite services for families who have a child with a life-threatening condition and for those whose child has died.

DONATE HERE

donate now
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332