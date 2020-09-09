Give to the Very Special Kids Piggy Bank Appeal!

3AW is a proud supporter of Very Special Kids.

At this time of year, there would usually be giant piggy banks and tins rattling all over the state to raise funds for the Very Special Kids Piggy Bank Appeal.

COVID-19 means a change of approach this year, in the 23rd year of the appeal, but Very Special Kids is still calling on Victorians to dig deep and give generously.

This year, the charity is hosting its very first Piggy Bank Appeal Giving Day.

All generous donations made on Wednesday, September 16, will be instantly doubled by corporate supporters.

Funds raised will go towards vital support and respite services for families who have a child with a life-threatening condition and for those whose child has died.