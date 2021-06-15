‘Glad to get it done’: Carlton star Harry McKay re-signs for the Blues

Carlton power forward Harry McKay has re-signed at the Blues for two years, keeping the 23-year-old at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

Taken at number 10 in the 2015 draft, McKay has become one of the most exciting key position players in the game, but said he dealt exclusively with Carlton.

“I think the whole time I had known I wanted to stay at Carlton,” he said on Sportsday.

“I wouldn’t have re-signed if I had any doubt about in where we are going as a club.”

