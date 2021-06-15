3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Glad to get it done’: Carlton star Harry McKay re-signs for the Blues

6 hours ago
Sportsday
Article image for ‘Glad to get it done’: Carlton star Harry McKay re-signs for the Blues

Carlton power forward Harry McKay has re-signed at the Blues for two years, keeping the 23-year-old at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

Taken at number 10 in the 2015 draft, McKay has become one of the most exciting key position players in the game, but said he dealt exclusively with Carlton.

“I think the whole time I had known I wanted to stay at Carlton,” he said on Sportsday.

“I wouldn’t have re-signed if I had any doubt about in where we are going as a club.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Sportsday
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332