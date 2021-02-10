3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Gladys Berejiklian and Daniel Andrews..

Gladys Berejiklian and Daniel Andrews trade barbs over quarantine ‘standards’

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Gladys Berejiklian and Daniel Andrews trade barbs over quarantine ‘standards’

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has bit back at Daniel Andrews after he claimed Victoria had “higher standards” in hotel quarantine.

Mr Andrews made the claim while explaining why Victoria had a lower capacity in its program, compared with NSW.

“We have a different model and, I believe, higher standards,” he said.

“This is not about boasting, this is just a fact.”

The NSW Premier heard the comments on Nine Radio.

“He is pretty good at spin, that’s all I’ll say,” she told Ben Fordham.

“I don’t think the people of NSW want me to lower myself to those type of statements.”

Neil Mitchell said it was disappointing.

“You’d think in the middle of a pandemic we could get on a bit better,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Pictures by Getty Images

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332