Gladys Berejiklian and Daniel Andrews trade barbs over quarantine ‘standards’

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has bit back at Daniel Andrews after he claimed Victoria had “higher standards” in hotel quarantine.

Mr Andrews made the claim while explaining why Victoria had a lower capacity in its program, compared with NSW.

“We have a different model and, I believe, higher standards,” he said.

“This is not about boasting, this is just a fact.”

The NSW Premier heard the comments on Nine Radio.

“He is pretty good at spin, that’s all I’ll say,” she told Ben Fordham.

“I don’t think the people of NSW want me to lower myself to those type of statements.”

Neil Mitchell said it was disappointing.

“You’d think in the middle of a pandemic we could get on a bit better,” he said.

