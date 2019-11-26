3AW
Glass falls from Crown Casino, shattering on Spencer Street footpath

4 hours ago
3aw mornings

A large pane of glass has fallen from Crown Casino, shattering on Spencer Street.

Gary alerted Neil Mitchell to the incident on Tuesday morning.

Thankfully, nobody was walking underneath it at the time.

Two Victoria Police officers were quickly on scene.

