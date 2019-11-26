Advertisement
Glass falls from Crown Casino, shattering on Spencer Street footpath
A large pane of glass has fallen from Crown Casino, shattering on Spencer Street.
Gary alerted Neil Mitchell to the incident on Tuesday morning.
Thankfully, nobody was walking underneath it at the time.
Two Victoria Police officers were quickly on scene.
Two @VictoriaPolice officers were driving past at the exact moment this window fell out of Crown’s Mr Hive Kitchen & Bar in Melbourne. No-one was injured. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/sItTO6dxUP
— Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) November 26, 2019