3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Glen Waverley man missing in Warburton found alive

2 hours ago
3aw news

Missing Glen Waverley man Daniel Portelli has been found alive.

A search involving police, SES crews as well as family members resumed in the Warburton area for the 36-year-old dad who went missing on Tuesday.

Mr Portelli is believed to have been located at a property in East Warburton.

His car was located on Tuesday.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.