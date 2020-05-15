Glen Waverley man missing in Warburton found alive
Missing Glen Waverley man Daniel Portelli has been found alive.
A search involving police, SES crews as well as family members resumed in the Warburton area for the 36-year-old dad who went missing on Tuesday.
Mr Portelli is believed to have been located at a property in East Warburton.
His car was located on Tuesday.
It is with much relief that we can announce that missing man, Daniel Portelli has been located. Well done to local Warburton police, Search and Rescue and the SES for their extensive search of bushland.
— Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) May 15, 2020