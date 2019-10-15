Glenferrie Road store latest target in spree of brazen thefts at electrical stores

A shop in Hawthorn has been the latest target in a string of brazen thefts at electrical stores across Melbourne.

It’s believed five males burst into the Glenferrie Road store on Friday afternoon, making off with mobile phones on display.

Witnessed said the offenders, described as African in appearance, fled in a black VW Golf.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au