Glenn McGrath: Mitchell Starc needs to ‘keep it simple’

Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath says Mitchell Starc just needs to keep things “simple” when he’s running in and bowling.

Starc was the subject of intense scrutiny on multiple occasions throughout the summer on the back of some inconsistent form – even leading to some calling for his axing.

But the the tearaway quick was back at his best against Sri Lanka in the second Test at Manuka Oval – taking two five-wicket hauls to finish with match figures of 10/100 – as Australia hammered the foreigners by 366 runs.

McGrath who finished with 563 wickets to be fifth on the all-time Test wicket-taking list says it was great to see Starc identify what was wrong with his bowling and fix it.

“I think what he’d been doing was running in and over-striding,” McGrath said.

“His feet were in alignment when he came in to deliver it and then his delivery stride was too long and he couldn’t get up and through it at the crease.

“He shortened his delivery stride and he came straight through the crease, two pretty simple things and a lot of it’s to do with the run up and the body position.

“Its only a couple of simple things like that and it’s made all the difference.

“But with this day and age with all the media and social media especially, every man and his dog has an opinion and they’re happy to share it.

“I think he’d been copping a fair bit and he tried to remain positive, but you still have to say there’s a problem, identify what you’re working on and fix it.

“It’s just a shame it took six tests to fix it.”

The 29-year-old finished with 13 wickets in the four Tests against India and took two wickets in the series opener against Sri Lanka – before unleashing on the tourists batting line up in Canberra.

A pectoral injury means Starc will miss the ODI tour to India – although he is expected to return in time for the World Cup in May – before the Ashes beginning on August 1.

