Forget ‘The Garden State’, Glenn Robbins has some new nickname ideas for Australian states
Glenn Robbins thinks Australia’s states and territories need their nicknames and slogans updated.
Instead of ‘The Garden State’ or ‘The Place to Be’, he wants Victoria to become ‘The Ring-Breakers’, with the slogan ‘On the Beers’.
Meanwhile, he thinks Queensland’s slogan should be changed from ‘Beautiful One Day, Perfect the Next’ to ‘Perfect One Day, Closed the Next’, to reflect the state’s harsh COVID-19 border restrictions.
