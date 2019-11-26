Glenrowan ramming puts new Victoria Police hostile vehicle policy into action

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Victoria Police have confirmed a 31-year-old Glenrowan man has been arrested and transported to hospital, under police guard, following a ‘ramming’ incident in Glenrowan overnight

The rumour came as question into 3AW’s Rumour File this morning, asking if the Victoria Police hostile vehicle policy was put into action in regional Victoria early on Tuesday morning.

The man was reported to be behaving erratically and making threats at a Siege Street residence just before midnight last night.

The 31-year-old fled the residence prior to police attendance and was later located in a vehicle near Glenrowan Recreation Reserve.

It’s understood the man rammed a police vehicle before driving away.

Police pursued the car before it came to a stop and the driver rammed a second police vehicle causing significant damage to the car.

He then collided with concrete bollards on Gladstone Street about 3am.

A sergeant sustained minor injuries during the incident and was assessed at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au