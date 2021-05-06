Global futurist tips Victorians living abroad will ‘take stock’ and flock home

A global futurist says the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a surge in the number of Victorians living abroad who are returning home.

Global futurist Anders Sorman-Nilsson says many well-experienced, highly-qualified people will flock to the state once international travel becomes easier.

“COVID got us all to take stock of our lives and kind of pause for a moment and think about not just our near horizon futures, but our far horizon futures,” he told Ross and Russel.

“A bunch of well-experienced and globally-minded Australians are kind of going ‘Hey, my future might not be in Silicone Valley, or in London, or in New York’.

“They realise there’s more to the totality of life than just the big bucks overseas.”

Mr Sorman-Nilsson says Victoria’s “events and cultural scene” is a particular draw card luring expats home.

