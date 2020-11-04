Global markets teeter as Trump takes election to the Supreme Court

Donald Trump has falsely claimed victory in the tightly contested US election while vowing to seek an intervention from the US Supreme Court.

It’s the nightmare scenario Americans – and global markets – feared the most.

Speaking with Brooke Corte from Chicago, US Market Expert Scott Shellady says Wall St set for a volatile session.

On the other side of the Atlantic, European markets are poised to wake up to a flammable situation which might not be resolved for days.

Joining Brooke from London, IG’s Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp says European markets are taking it on the chin, but Trump’s pledge to fight the matter in the court “has not gone down well,”.

