‘Go fast, go hard’: Epidemiologist’s advice to NSW

New South Wales should look to Victoria as to how to handle the growing case numbers of COVID-19 according to an epidemiologist.

An additional 15 cases of community transmission were recorded overnight, all linked to the current Avalon cluster, bringing the total number of cases to 83.

Professor Michael Toole from the Burnett Institute says the rate at which the current outbreak is growing is of great concern.

“Sydney has an advantage to look back at what Melbourne did right, and what we didn’t do right,” He told Tony Jones filling in for Neil Mitchell on 3AW

“Overall, the principal is to go fast, go hard.

“You won’t regret it.”

